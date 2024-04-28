Home - News - What channel is Tottenham v Arsenal on? TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time

Where to watch the Tottenham v Arsenal Premier League match this Sunday afternoon, with live streaming information and TV channel details for you to use.

A hotly anticipated meeting of the North London derby sides sees Tottenham take on current league leaders Arsenal at home in what is an important game for the away side.

Riding a wave after a fine 5-0 victory over Chelsea earlier in the week, Arsenal will be looking to strengthen their position at the top of the table.

Currently three points separates Arsenal, Man City, and Liverpool in the top three places, yet Spurs also have a lot to play for as they are just 6 points behind fourth placed Aston Villa, and with two games in hand.

Where can I watch on tv?

The match can be watched live on Sky Sports Main Event in the UK today as well as through the Sky Go mobile app. Kick off time for the Tottenham v Arsenal game is 2:00PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs last Premier League appearance was earlier in April when they went down 4-0 to Newcastle at St James’ Park, prior to which they had a decent run of wins and drawn matches.

On head-to-head form Arsenal have the advantage having won three and drawn one of the last five, and they have to go into this match as favourites despite it being away at their fierce rivales.

However, we believe Tottenham will be up for the fight and therefore a draw is our prediction.

