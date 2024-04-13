What channel is Newcastle v Tottenham Premier League match on? TV live stream and kick-off time

Tottenham take the long journey to the North East to take on Newcastle Utd in the early Premier League kick off this lunchtime (12:30PM).

Newcastle, riding a three-game unbeaten streak with two victories, still faces a tough challenge in qualifying for Champions League football, but hopes are high for securing some level of European competition next season.

Tottenham are right in the hunt for a Champions League place so there’s plenty to look forward to in this one.

The Newcastle Spurs match will be televised on TnT Sports 1 Football in the United Kingdom today, with a kick-off time scheduled for 12:30 PM GMT.

A win against Tottenham could propel the Magpies two spots up the table to overtake Manchester United for sixth place.

Given the tight race for European qualification, every win is crucial for those in contention.

How to watch Newcastle vs Tottenham live, stream news and kick off time

Kick off: 12:30PM on Saturday 13th April 2024

TV Channel: TnT Sports (UK)

Online: Watch online via the Discovery+ app which requires a subscription.

Ange Postecoglou and his Spurs side will certainly have one eye on Champions League qualification and there’s certainly everythign to play for.

Positioned above Aston Villa on goal difference and with a game in hand, Newcastle is well-situated to push for a favorable finish with only seven matches remaining. Securing all three points in this match would be crucial.

Despite a heavy 6-1 defeat in their last visit, Tottenham has a generally strong track record at Newcastle, having won four of their past six games there so we could be in for another high scoring affair.

