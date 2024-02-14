Home - News - What channel is Millwall v Ipswich on tonight?

Where to watch the Wednesday night game between Millwall and Ipswich Town, including how to watch and view the match through a live streaming online.

Ipswich Town will make the trip to The Den to lock horns against Millwall in the Championship on Wednesday, hoping to keep their top-two automatic qualifying hopes alive.

The Lions are not in good nick, but they have taken more points since mid-December than the Tractor Boys, highlighting how much Kieran McKenna’s side has dropped off in recent weeks.

Ipswich Town, who were competing for first place with Leicester City in a two-way battle not long ago, have suddenly been pegged back by Southampton and Leeds United in the hunt for a second and final automatic qualification place.

Where can I watch on TV?

The match is televised on Sky Sports Football in the UK today and is their featured Wednesday night game on TV. Kick off time for the game is 8:00PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live service from Millwall’s New Den Stadium.

It doesn’t take away from the fact that they have defied all expectations this season as a newly promoted side who will still be aiming to complete their swift journey from League One to the Premier League in just two years.

Although they dropped yet more points against West Bromwich Albion at Portman Road Stadium last weekend, head coach Kieran McKenna will be fairly pleased that his side showed character and perseverance by coming from behind twice to rescue a 2-2 draw.

The Lions, meanwhile, will be aiming to further distance themselves from the relegation zone, as they sit just four points above the bottom-three in 18th place following a run of five losses from their past six competitive games, including a 2-1 defeat against Coventry City at the Coventry Building Society Arena at the weekend.

