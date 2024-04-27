Home - News - What channel is Hull v Ipswich on? TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time

How to watch the Hull City vs Ipswich Town Championship match tonight, with live streaming information and TV channel details for you to use.

Following Leeds defeat to QPR on Friday the door is now ajar for Ipsdwich Town to take full advantage as they take on Hull City, themselves within touching distance of a play off place.

Hull continue to put the pressure on other playoff contenders after a 3-2 win over Coventry on Wednesday.

Their opponents Ipswich last played two weeks ago, securing a 1-1 draw against Middlesbrough at home, and they continue to hold their fate in their hands as they seek a top-two finish.

Where can I watch on tv?

The match can be watched live on Sky Sports Main Event in the UK today as well as through the Sky Go mobile app. Kick off time for the Hull v Ipswich game is 8:00PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Hull.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

After struggling recently and only securing one point from their last three games since the beginning of April with a 3-2 home win against Southampton,the Tractor Boys can put an end to their recent downturn with a win over Hull at the MKM Stadium.

Match Details Hull v Ipswich Town information Hull v Ipswich Match Date Saturday, April 27th, 2024 How to watch live streaming Check the live football on TV guide for the latest times and information. What time is the Kick off? 8:00 PM What TV Channel? Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7:30 PM

Kieran McKenna’s team should be fresh coming into this one having had plenty of time to prepare for the final few games of the season.

After this afternoon’s busy Championship coupon we should have a better knowledge of the playoff places, with the game set to be a cracker.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.