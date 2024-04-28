Home - News - What channel is Forest v Man City on? TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time

How to watch the Nottingham Forest v Manchester City Premier League match this Sunday afternoon, with live streaming information and TV channel details for you to use.

A single point stands between Nottingham Forest and the relegation zone and with Manchester City riding high at the other end of the table the likelihood of three points from this match is not great.

Only a single win from the last handful of matches says Forest are hardly setting the world alight, and they face perhaps the strongest opposition in the League on Sunday.

Where can I watch on tv?

The match can be watched live on Sky Sports Main Event in the UK today as part of Super Sunday as well as through the Sky Go mobile app. Kick off time for the Nottingham Forest v Manchester City game is 4:30PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from the City Ground.

Man City have not been beaten in a Premier League match since a 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa in December last year, and have scored no fewer than 17 goals in the past five matches.

They go to the City Ground as firm favourites as they do pretty much everywhere on current form.

In head-to-head terms it’s two wins and a draw for Man City, with the last meeting between the two teams yielding a 2-0 victory in Manchester.

City’s prolific goal scoring ability says that Pep Guardiola’s men will take the spoils once more, yet we don’t expect Forest to give up without a fight.

