What channel is Everton v Brentford on? TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time

How to watch the Everton v Brentford Premier League match tonight, with live streaming information and TV channel details for you to use.

Following Luton’s defeat this afternoon, Everton are now safe as Brentford arrive at Goodison Park this evening with pressure now off the home side.

The Toffees come into tonight’s game on a high after last Wednesday’s win over Liverpool, with a 2-0 victory at Goodison Park.

Where can I watch on tv?

The match can be watched live on Sky Sports Main Event in the UK today as well as through the Sky Go mobile app. Kick off time for the Everton v Brentford game is 5:30PM.

Everton put in a solid defensive display against Jurgen Klopp’s team and capitalized on counter-attacks and set-pieces.

Everton has been strong at home, losing only one of their last six Premier League matches and winning the last three without conceding a goal.

Sean Dyche’s tactical discipline shone in their recent win over the Reds, marking their third consecutive home win without conceding a goal.

With Dominic Calvert-Lewin also back amongst the goals there’s plenty of optimism around Goodison Park at the moment.

The threat of relegation is over for another season now, but there Blues will want to get as many points on the board as they can.

Brentford, despite recent wins against Sheffield United and Luton, has struggled overall in their last 11 matches.

