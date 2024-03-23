Home - News - What channel is England v Brazil on tonight?

Where to watch this international friendly match between England and Brazil, using an online live stream.

England and Brazil will continue their preparations for huge summer tournaments with a friendly encounter under the bright lights of Wembley Stadium on Friday night.

Brazil are working towards the 2024 Copa America, which begins towards the end of June, while England will compete at the European Championship in Germany, opening their tournament in the middle of June.

The Three Lions have less than three months before they kick off their European Championship campaign against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Where to watch England live

The match is televised on Channel 4HD in the UK today unfortunately. Kick off time for the game is 7:00PM. You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Wembley Stadium.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Gareth Southgate’s side are clear favourites to go the whole hog in the competition and end their 58-year drought for major silverware.

The upcoming friendlies will be the last opportunity for Southgate to experiment with the squad to evaluate who deserves a call-up for the Euros in the summer. Young guns like Anthony Gordon, Kobbie Mainoo, and Ezri Konsa have already been summoned and are poised to make their debuts against Brazil or Belgium next week.

As for Brazil, they will play under new coach Dorival Junior for the first time after three successive defeats against the likes of Uruguay, Colombia, and Argentina under former boss Fernando Diniz, their worst run of results in over 22 years.

They are in need of a morale boost before the 2024 Copa America in the United States, but they will be without several key players, including striker Gabriel Martinelli, defenders Gabriel and Marquinhos, midfielder Casemiro, and goalkeepers Ederson and Alisson.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.