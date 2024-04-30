What channel is Coventry v Ipswich on? TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time

How to watch the Coventry v Ipswich Championship match tonight, with live streaming information and TV channel details for you to use.

Coventry City’s ambitions for the Championship play-offs came to a halt after a scoreless draw at Blackburn on Saturday, leaving them with the challenge of gearing up for a demanding match against third-ranked Ipswich Town at home.

The Tractor Boys must avoid a loss to remain in the race for automatic promotion, sitting just behind Leicester City going into the season’s final match.

Where can I watch on tv?

The match can be watched live on Sky Sports Football in the UK today as well as through the Sky Go mobile app. Kick off time for the Coventry v Ipswich game is 8:00PM.

Ipswich are aiming for their second consecutive promotion and could clinch three crucial points by defeating Coventry at the CBS Arena.

It has been 22 years since Ipswich’s last stint in the Premier League during the 2001-02 season.

For four out of the past five seasons, they have been competing in League One. However, their fortunes changed after appointing newcomer Kieran McKenna as head coach in December 2021.

In his inaugural season in charge, McKenna led the Tractor Boys to a second-place finish in League One.

Now on the verge of clinching another automatic promotion, Ipswich’s final two games against Coventry and Huddersfield seem manageable.

Last season, Coventry reached the play-off finals and were contenders for promotion until a recent slump.

Mark Robins’ squad has garnered only four points from their last six Championship matches and recently endured a heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat to Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-finals.

While reaching the semi-finals of the FA Cup was an impressive feat, it likely revealed the squad’s limited depth.

This summer is crucial for Coventry as they aim to rebuild and strengthen their team for a robust promotion bid next season.

In the near term, they face struggles, making them seemingly perfect opponents for an Ipswich team eager to break a four-game losing streak.

Despite some tense moments lately, Ipswich returned to form with a dynamic 3-3 draw at Hull last Saturday, and a similar performance could very well secure a vital win in the East Midlands.