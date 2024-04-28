Home - News - What channel is Bournemouth v Brighton on? TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time

How to watch the Bournemouth v Brighton Premier League match this Sunday afternoon, with live streaming information and TV channel details for you to use.

A solid mid-table clash by the two south coast teams Bournemouth and Brighton should be a lively and well-supported match. 10th and 11th in the Premier League and with a point separating them, Brighton has a game in hand over its rival.

Where can I watch on tv?

The match is not live on tv in the UK unfortunately as Sky Sports are going with a different game. Kick off time for the Bournemouth v Brighton game is 2:00PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from the Vitality Stadium.

Brighton welcomed title contenders Manchester City to the American Express Stadium on Thursday with a predictable 0-4 scoreline being the outcome, while Bournemouth’s away game to Wolves on Wednesday saw them take a valuable one-nil victory.

The last time these two sides met was at Brighton in September with the home side winning 3-1, and of the last five meetings Bournemouth has won only one.

There is little to choose between the South Coast derby sides on recent form, with a small swing towards the home side for this match being the popular option.

While it may not look like there is a lot to play for here, local pride is at stake, and when one looks closer there are only a handful of points between them and the likes of Newcastle and Man Utd, so we expect a tight battle.

Our tip – 2-2

