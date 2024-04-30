What channel is Bayern Munich v Real Madrid on? TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time

How to watch the Bayern Munich v Real Madrid Champions League match tonight, with live streaming information and TV channel details for you to use.

Bayern Munich hosts Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday in what I think should be a mouth watering occasion.

Bayern leveraged their home advantage to edge past Arsenal 3-2 on aggregate in the quarter-finals, clinching the second leg with a 1-0 victory in Germany.

Where can I watch live streaming on tv?

The match can be watched live on TnT Sports in the UK today as well as through the Discovery+ mobile app. Kick off time for the Bayern Munich v Real Madrid game is 8:00PM.

Real Madrid, a 14-time European champion, triumphed in their quarter-final against the defending champions Manchester City, prevailing on penalties after a riveting 4-4 aggregate draw.

Both Bayern Munich and Real Madrid faced tough quarter-final matches against Premier League contenders Arsenal and Manchester City respectively, setting the stage for a closely contested first leg on Tuesday.

Match Details Bayern Munich v Real Madrid information Bayern Munich v Real Madrid Match Date Tuesday, April 30th, 2024 How to watch live streaming Check the live TnT Sports Champions League football TV guide for the latest kick off times and information. What time is the Kick off? 8:00 PM What TV Channel? TnT Sports Channel and Discovery+ app

Bayern boasts an impressive record at the Allianz Arena, with only one loss in their last 24 Champions League home games.

The German giants have not secured the Bundesliga title for the first time since the 2011/12 season, trailing Bayer Leverkusen by 12 points with three matches left. Coach Thomas Tuchel is also concerned about the fitness of several key players.

Real Madrid appear to be in a stronger position in terms of form, fitness, and team spirit.

They demonstrated resilience and quality in their quarter-final against Manchester City, who had previously defeated them 5-1 on aggregate in the semi-finals of the previous season.

The penalty shootout win at the Etihad Stadium was a redeeming moment for Carlo Ancelotti and his squad, following a thrilling 3-3 draw in the first leg and a 1-1 stalemate in Manchester.

With the Spanish title within reach, Ancelotti’s team is well-equipped to secure a result at Bayern’s stronghold on Tuesday.