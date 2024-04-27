What channel is Aston Villa v Chelsea on? TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time

How to watch the Aston Villa v Chelsea Premier League match tonight, with live streaming information and TV channel details for you to use.

Aston Villa hosts Chelsea at Villa Park for the Premier League’s Saturday evening match with plenty to play for.

Aston Villa has had an exceptional week, having advanced to the Europa Conference League semi-finals by defeating Lille on penalties.

Where can I watch on tv?

The match can be watched live on TnT Sports in the UK today as well as through the Discovery+ mobile app. Kick off time for the Aston Villa v Chelsea game is 8:00PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Villa Park.

Adding to the good news, manager Unai Emery has renewed his commitment to the club by signing a contract extension through 2027, amidst interest from heavyweight clubs like Bayern Munich.

Aston Villa, currently six points ahead of their closest top-four competitor Tottenham—despite having played two more games—faces a crucial period.

They need to win four of their remaining games to clinch a Champions League spot, especially since the Premier League will not have an extra spot next season.

Chelsea are once again frustrating fans with their performances, a dominant 6-0 win against Everton to a promising display in the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City.

A heavy 5-0 defeat at Arsenal has intensified scrutiny on manager Mauricio Pochettino and his squad.

