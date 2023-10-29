Home - News - West Ham vs Everton Live Stream, TV Channel – How to watch match

West Ham United is set to welcome Everton in the Premier League this Sunday afternoon at 13:00. The Hammers will hope to recover from their recent loss to Olympiacos in the Europa League.

Everton’s immediate future hangs in uncertainty, as reports suggest a possible 12-point penalty due to Financial Fair Play violations, and their takeover situation remains unresolved.

Is there live streaming available?

Yes you can watch the West Ham Utd match vs Everton match live on Sky Sports Football channel this afternoon. You will require a valid subscription to watch.

If the Toffees do indeed incur a 12-point deduction, they will find themselves firmly at the bottom of the Premier League standings, a quarter of the way into the season.

This revelation comes at a time when Sean Dyche appeared to be instigating a turnaround for the long-time strugglers. Everton’s recent approach has shown signs of resurgence, with the team winning three out of their last five away matches, suffering just one defeat, and netting nine goals in the process.

West Ham’s impressive star

t to the season has hit a stumbling block in recent weeks, failing to secure victory in their last three matches. While they faced formidable opponents like Newcastle and Aston Villa in the league, their 2-1 loss to Olympiakos in Europe on Thursday was a significant setback.

Despite their solid reputation, West Ham continues to struggle defensively, conceding goals too frequently.

In each of their last four games across all competitions, both teams have managed to score, and in 10 of their last 11 Premier League matches, both teams have found the back of the net.

Everton’s defensive struggles persist as well, as they have kept just one clean sheet in their last 11 games this season.

The return of Dominic Calvert-Lewin has boosted their chances of success.

The Toffees have been able to score in four of their last five matches, including at least two goals in four of their previous five away games.

Calvert-Lewin, in particular, has a strong track record against West Ham, having scored five league goals against them, his highest tally against any opponent.

With three goals in his last five games, it’s likely that the Englishman will contribute to his Premier League goal count in this match.

He’ll have to if Everton are to get anything from this game.