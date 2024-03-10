West Ham vs Burnley on TV – live stream, channel, where to watch

This weekend sees the Premier League back in action as Burnley travels to face David Moyes’ West Ham United in a significant clash at the London Stadium on Sunday.

Vincent Kompany’s Burnley faces challenges, currently positioned 19th in the league standings and fighting for survival.

Their struggles this season were highlighted by a recent 2-0 loss to Bournemouth, and they are under pressure to recover form coming into this one this afternoon.

Where to watch the game

This EPL game is not broadcast officially in the UK, although you can watch on Viaplay channel outside the United Kingdom.

Bet365’s in-play live service will provide live match updates from West Ham starting from kick-off time of 2:00PM.

West Ham United finds themselves in seventh place, but their season has been marked by inconsistency. Their last match ended in a disappointing 1-0 defeat against SC Freiburg, adding urgency to their need for a turnaround this weekend.

The Hammers, having recently hit their stride, enter this match in a strong form. Despite a surprising setback in the Europa League this week, they’re motivated to make amends this weekend.

Burnley, struggling to adapt to the demands of top-flight football this season, urgently need to turn their fortunes around.

With West Ham United currently showing better form, they are the favorites to secure all three points in this matchup.

