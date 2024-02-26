Home - News - West Ham vs Brentford – where to watch live streaming

Where to watch this Premier League game kick off between West Ham Utd and Brentford FC, with live streaming news and TV channel details.

West Ham, still searching for their first victory in 2024, face a challenging London derby on Monday against Brentford, a team they have yet to defeat in the Premier League.

The Bees have triumphed in all five of their previous top-flight encounters, including a 3-2 win last November, where they exploited West Ham’s weaknesses in defending crosses.

Brentford’s recent form shows four losses in their last five matches, but these defeats came against top-tier teams like Tottenham, Manchester City (twice), and Liverpool.

What TV channel is the game on?

Today’s game from West Ham is scheduled to kick off at 8:00PM and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event in the UK.

Additionally, Bet365 provides a live in play service directly from the London Stadium, where you can get live updates on the match in real-time.

The return of Ivan Toney has enabled Thomas Frank to adopt a two-striker formation, and despite a 1-0 loss at Manchester City, Brentford demonstrated their capability to challenge the best, as seen in their recent match against the Citizens.

Brentford’s defense has had its moments of vulnerability, highlighted by Kristoffer Ajer’s mistake that led to Erling Haaland’s winning goal in Manchester.

Nonetheless, their adaptable playing style could pose problems for West Ham.

After losing 11 of their 14 league games since their last meeting with West Ham, Brentford’s challenging schedule has arguably not reflected their true form.

They are optimistic about their chances at the London Stadium, where they have a perfect record against West Ham in Premier League encounters.

While West Ham might be buoyed by the potential return of Lucas Paqueta from injury, their current slump includes eight games without a win, a drop from European contention, and an FA Cup exit.

David Moyes, West Ham’s manager, recently hinted at a contract extension beyond this season, planning discussions with the club’s board in the summer.

Fan dissatisfaction is growing, as evidenced by the departure of many supporters during the 6-0 home defeat to Arsenal and the display of ‘Moyes Out’ banners during their 2-0 loss at Nottingham Forest.

Another defeat on Monday could intensify the unrest among the fans.

Brentford’s tactical flexibility has consistently troubled West Ham, and with Toney leading the line, alongside Neal Maupay – who has a remarkable scoring record against West Ham – or Yoane Wissa, Brentford might just continue their winning streak against the Hammers.

