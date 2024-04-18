Home - News - West Ham vs Bayer Leverksen live streaming

Where to watch the Europa League second leg game between German Champions Bayer Leverkusen and West Ham United on TV, with live stream information, match kick off time and channel news.

The newly minted Bundesliga champions, Bayer Leverkusen, are set to visit London on Thursday night, aiming to secure their progress against West Ham in the second leg of the Europa League.

West Ham’s recent form has been less than ideal as they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Fulham last Sunday, marking their second consecutive loss and increasing the dismay among their fans.

Leverkusen clinched the prestigious league title with a resounding 5-0 victory over Werder Bremen.

What TV channel is the game on?

The West Ham Utd v Bayer Leverksen second leg will be televised on TnT Sports 2 Football in the UK today, with a kick-off time scheduled for 20:00 PM GMT.

How to watch the West Ham Europa League game in play?

As an alternative Bet365 offers a live in-play service of theWest Ham Leverkusen game starting from the kick-off time.

There is a silver lining for the Hammers; their last home victory was a resounding 5-0 win against Freiburg, another German team, in this very competition. Replicating such a result against Leverkusen would be a remarkable turnaround.

Bayer Leverkusen celebrated their Bundesliga triumph with a dominant 5-0 victory over Werder Bremen last Sunday. Still unbeaten this season, the team, under Xabi Alonso’s guidance, is now contemplating a potential treble.

Leverkusen’s stellar performance in the first leg, where they allowed only one shot against them while taking thirty-three, sets a high standard for this upcoming match.

Alonso’s Leverkusen demonstrated their dominance by winning all six matches in their Europa League qualifying, with an impressive tally of 19 goals scored and only three conceded.

In the Bundesliga, their record is equally formidable, boasting 25 wins and four draws from 29 games. This could be a difficult ask for the Hammers tonight.

