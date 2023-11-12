Home - News - West Ham v Nottingham Forest live streaming options, where to watch on TV

West Ham take on Nottingham Forest from the City of London Stadium in this 2PM Premier League kick off.

The Hammers secured a crucial 1-0 victory against Olympiakos in the Europa League on Thursday, yet David Moyes’s side are facing a challenging period in the Premier League, having suffered defeats in their last three matches as they head into today’s game.

West Ham, with less than three days of rest since their Europa League triumph over Olympiacos on Thursday night, may find themselves vulnerable to a quick offensive from Forest in today’s clash.

What TV Channel is the game on?

The match will be broadcast in the UK via Sky Sports Main Event channel. A subscription will be required to access the stream. Kick off is at 2.00PM.

Forest’s strategy was evident last weekend when they aggressively pursued an early lead against Villa, successfully scoring at the five-minute mark.

This proactive approach has paid off recently, with Forest opening the scoring in two of their past three games.

Their record of scoring first in away games at notable stadiums like Manchester United and Chelsea this season gives them reason to be optimistic about repeating the feat at the London Stadium.

West Ham’s sluggish start in their last match at Brentford saw them conceding within the first 11 minutes, marking the third consecutive Premier League match where they’ve let the first goal slip through.

The challenge of transitioning from a midweek European game back to domestic league play is a familiar hurdle, one that West Ham seems to be struggling with.

Since the start of the Europa League group stage in September, they have secured only one win in their last six matches, despite having kicked off the season strongly.

Nottingham Forest could pull off another impressive result here today.