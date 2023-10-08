Home - News - West Ham v Newcastle live streaming

The weekend’s spotlight shines on the London Stadium, where West Ham, the unexpected early-season sensation, host a Newcastle side that’s reveling in their Champions League journey.

Last season, Newcastle effortlessly secured a victory in this matchup, leading to some West Ham supporters questioning manager David Moyes’s leadership.

Many fans are on the hunt for a West Ham v Newcastle live stream free to catch every moment of the action. As anticipation builds, various sports analysts are weighing in with their Newcastle vs West Ham prediction, dissecting recent performances, strategies, and player forms.

This Sunday promises a tighter contest. To date this season, only titans Manchester City and Liverpool have managed to outplay Moyes’s squad.

On the eve of the game, both teams will reveal their West Ham vs Newcastle line up, offering insights into the managers’ game plans and potential tactical battles on the pitch.

For those who prefer the traditional viewing experience, the “West Ham v Newcastle on TV” listings will be essential, ensuring they don’t miss out on high-quality broadcasts and expert commentary.

West Ham has shown impressive momentum lately, but the upcoming match against Newcastle might prove challenging.

The Hammers’ recent victory against Freiburg (2-1) is commendable, but they’re now up against a Newcastle team still celebrating their triumph over PSG.

Newcastle’s recent form has been impeccable, with four consecutive wins. This hot streak began with a resounding 8-0 win over Sheffield United. Subsequent victories include beating Man City in the Carabao Cup, outplaying Burnley in the league, and a dominant 4-1 win against PSG.

Newcastle boasts five shutouts in their last six matches, while West Ham has faced 3-1 defeats in two of their recent league outings.

Considering the Magpies’ stellar performance lately, they seem poised to clinch a victory and head back north with the full three points.