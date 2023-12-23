Home - News - West Ham v Manchester Utd live streaming on TV

Where to watch the early Saturday lunchtime kick off between West Ham United and Man Utd, including information on the live TV broadcast schedule and stream news.

Manchester United will aim to build on their positive result last weekend when they travel to London Stadium to face West Ham in Premier League’s Saturday lunchtime kickoff.

The Hammers’ were on the wrong end of a 5-1 humiliation away at Liverpool on Wednesday night as they crashed out of the Carabao Cup at the quarter final stage.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is not live streaming on Sky Sports Main Event or the Sky Sports Football channel but is broadcast on the TnT Sports network in the United Kingdom. Kick off time for the match is 12:30PM.

While their cup exit is quite a disappointment for the London Stadium faithful, David Moyes’ counter-attacking side were a treat to watch in the Premier League last weekend, as they dished out a 3-0 thrashing to Wolves at home, with Mohammed Kudus bagging a brace and in-form Jarrod Bowen also getting on the scoresheet.

West Ham form improving

The victory took them up to eighth place in the table, and the hosts’ are now just one point behind The Red Devils as they look to move up the gears and make a genuine push for a top-six spot this season, with a Europa League round of 16 ticket already in the bag.

Man Utd looking for a win

As for Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United, they have been struggling for form and fitness lately, with just one victory to show for their efforts from the last four league matches, yet coming away with a point from Anfield last weekend wasn’t a bad result.

The Red Devils’ put on a resolute defensive display to earn a credible 0-0 draw against an in-form Liverpool side; the type of solid performance that they can use as a potential springboard to get their flailing campaign back on track, and string together a run of results.