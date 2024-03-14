Home - News - West Ham v Freiburg tv channel, live stream, where to watch

Where to watch the Europa League match between West Ham United and German side Freiburg this evening, with live streaming details and tv channel news.

West Ham and Freiburg are set to face off once again, aiming for a spot in the Europa League quarter-finals tonight.

This marks their fourth encounter this season. In their initial Europa League last-16 match, West Ham suffered a close 1-0 loss to Freiburg in Germany.

While David Moyes’ team had previously bested their Bundesliga opponents twice in the group stage, they conceded a late goal to Michael Gregoritsch, who scored in the final minutes.

West Ham United faces a challenging comeback, trailing 1-0 from their evenly contested first leg in Germany, where Freiburg capitalized on one of their opportunities, gaining an edge for the upcoming match later this evening.

What TV channel is the game on?

This Europa League match is available on TnT Sports channel in the United Kingdom from the City of London Stadium with a kick off time of 5:45PM.

You can also use Bet365’s in-play live service will provide live match updates from West Ham starting from kick-off time.

The match concluded with controversy, as West Ham felt aggrieved by the officials’ decision to not award a penalty for a suspected handball by Noah Weisshaupt, despite a lengthy VAR review.

West Ham must now overcome Freiburg’s narrow lead, and their recent form has been shaky, highlighted by a last-minute 2-2 draw with Burnley. Freiburg, on the other hand, is gaining momentum in their European campaign.

Freiburg, riding high from their slender victory over West Ham, secured another win, defeating Bochum 2-1 away.

This marked their first consecutive victories since December 2023. After holding an advantage for their trip to London, Freiburg is well aware of the task ahead.

The teams have clashed twice in the group stages this season, with Freiburg losing both encounters, including their visit to London.

