Home - News - West Ham v Freiburg live streaming, tv channel for Europa League game

Where to watch the Europa League evening kick off between West Ham Utd and Freiburg, including information on the TV broadcast schedule and stream news.

West Ham United hosts Bundesliga outfit Freiburg in East London on Thursday night for their final Europa League group stage encounter, knowing a draw would be enough to seal the top spot and a place in the last 16.

Both sides have already progressed to the knockout stages with four wins and one defeat each.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is live streaming on TnT Sports network in the UK tonight, as they have the broadcast rights to the Europa League matches.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s Europa League in play service.

With the two clubs locked on 12 points at the top of Group A, there’s still a lot at stake, with the section winners set to earn a bye into the round of 16, while the runner-up will have to get past an additional knockout playoff round against a demoted Champions League opponent.

The Hammers enter this game off the back of a shocking 5-0 defeat to Fulham at the weekend, which snapped a six-match unbeaten streak across all competitions.

Irons’ boss David Moyes will demand a response against Freiburg this midweek, having already beaten the German opposition on the road in the reverse fixture.

But it won’t be an easy game for the hosts, with Christian Streich’s side riding on a three-match winning streak, winning their last two games against Mainz and Wolfsburg 1-0 despite not being at their best.

West Ham to score

West Ham and Freiburg are currently tied for the top spot in Group A. West Ham, having triumphed in their previous match against Freiburg in Germany, possesses the advantage in head-to-head results.

Consequently, a draw in their upcoming game would suffice to advance them to the round of 16.

It’s expected that David Moyes will select a formidable lineup for this crucial match. Jarrod Bowen, West Ham’s leading scorer with nine goals across 16 matches in all competitions, stands a good chance of reaching double digits in his goal tally for the season in the Thursday game.