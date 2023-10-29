Home - News - West Ham v Everton Team News : Cresswell starts for Hammers

The action heats up this Super Sunday at 1pm (GMT) as Everton embark on a challenging journey to London, set to clash with West Ham United.

West Ham United are preparing to host Everton, with both teams eager to establish a consistent run of form.

Confirmed starting line ups:

West Ham United: Areola, Coufal, Zouma ©, Aguerd, Cresswell, Álvarez, Ward-Prowse, Bowen, Kudus, Paquetá, Antonio

Subs: Fabiański (GK), Kehrer, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Souček, Fornals, Benrahma, Cornet, Ings

Everton: Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski , Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Garner, Doucouré, Onana, McNeil, Harrison, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Virgínia (GK), Godfrey, Keane, Gueye, Chermiti, Hunt, Dobbin, Danjuma, Beto

Today's Toffees at London Stadium! 👊



One change as Patterson comes in for the suspended Young. 🔃#WHUEVE pic.twitter.com/hDm3ktcOBy — Everton (@Everton) October 29, 2023

After being away since October 8th, West Ham makes their return to the London Stadium, the site of their dramatic 2-2 draw against Newcastle United in their last home game.

Their recent form has been shaky, suffering consecutive defeats: a 4-1 thrashing by Aston Villa in the Premier League, followed by a 2-1 loss to Olympiacos in the Europa League earlier this week.

Sunday Hammers ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/lipecX7uso — West Ham United (@WestHam) October 29, 2023

The Hammers have had a commendable start to their season, currently sitting in ninth place with 14 points and a balanced goal difference, having scored and conceded 16 goals each.

This season’s league losses for West Ham have mainly come against top-tier teams, with two losses inflicted by Manchester City and Liverpool, and even Aston Villa, who are presently fifth in the league standings.

Adding to their formidable presence, West Ham has achieved impressive 3-1 victories over both Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion, presenting a formidable challenge for Everton.

Everton’s start to the Premier League season has been less than stellar.

Dealing with the absence of crucial players due to injuries, they have faced significant defeats, especially against teams they are competing with to avoid relegation, mostly due to their struggle to capitalize on scoring opportunities.

The return of players like Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jack Harrison, and Dwight McNeil has been a boost, resulting in two wins from their last four league matches—a 3-1 away victory against Brentford and a convincing 3-0 win, with a clean sheet, against Bournemouth.

After losing three of their last five league matches, including setbacks against Arsenal and Liverpool, and a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Luton Town, Everton’s recent surge in confidence might just turn the tide and present a rigorous challenge to West Ham.