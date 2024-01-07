Home - News - West Ham v Bristol City live streaming on TV

Where to watch Sunday’s FA Cup kick off between West Ham Utd and Bristol City, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and FA Cup streaming news.

Championship side Bristol City make the trip to the London Stadium for an FA Cup third-round encounter against Premier League outfit West Ham United on Sunday afternoon.

After having a taste of lifting silverware last season in the form of the Europa Conference League success, David Moyes’s Hammers’ are going strong this season as well, and are putting on some show for their fans.

Competing for a top-six finish in the Premier League, already in the knockout rounds of the Europa League, a deep FA Cup run would just add to the feeling that something special is brewing around the London Stadium, where they are unbeaten in their eight competitive games.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match from West Ham is not televised on either BBC Sport, ITV1 or Sky Sports Football channel in the United Kingdom today as they’re going with a different game to broadcast. Kick off time for the match is 2:00PM from the City of London Stadium.

You can alternatively watch Bet365’s live TV service from West Ham’s London Stadium.

The hosts’ will have a strong feeling that they could quite comfortably seal a place in the FA Cup fourth round as they are undefeated in five of their past six games in all competitions, securing four victories, and keeping an impressive five clean-sheets in that period.

Bristol City, meanwhile, come into this clash off the back of a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Millwall in the Championship on New Year’s Day as they fell to a 92nd minute winner from Shaun Hutchinson.

The result means the Robins’ are now without a win and have failed to find the back of the net in their last two games, although they have picked up just one defeat in their last five contests, winning three of them.

