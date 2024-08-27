West Ham v Bournemouth EFL Cup live stream – watch Cup tie

An all-Premier League clash is set for Wednesday evening in the EFL Cup as West Ham United host Bournemouth in East London.

West Ham United bounced back from their opening day defeat with a solid 2-0 win away to Crystal Palace on Saturday. The Hammers are competing in this stage of the EFL Cup for the first time in four years, having missed out on European qualification.

Historically, West Ham has performed well in this competition, reaching the quarter-finals in four of their last eight appearances. A trophy under Julen Lopetegui would be a significant achievement for the club, and he might see this competition as their best opportunity this season.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, come into this match after two consecutive draws in the Premier League.

They were unlucky not to secure a win after Dango Ouattara’s late goal was controversially disallowed by VAR. Manager Andoni Iraola was understandably frustrated, and Bournemouth might view this competition as a chance to go on a meaningful run, despite not progressing beyond the fourth round in their last five attempts.

This promises to be an intriguing matchup, with West Ham likely riding high on confidence from their recent victory. A home win seems the more probable outcome.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match will be broadcast with Sky Sports Football Channel from the kick off time of 7.45PM on Wednesday as well as live commentary through the official club websites of both West Ham and AFC Bournemouth.

