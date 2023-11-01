Home - News - West Ham v Arsenal live stream, where to watch, EFL Cup kick off time

Arsenal, victorious in the EFL Cup twice before, battled their way into the fourth round with a narrow 1-0 win over Brentford last time out.

They now aim to continue their journey by taking on another London adversary in West Ham Utd.

Can I get live streaming?

Yes you can watch the West Ham Utd v Arsenal match live on Sky Sports Football this evening. The match does require a valid SKY subscription to watch.

Starting their campaign with a 1-0 triumph on the road against League One’s Lincoln, West Ham now faces a stiffer challenge as the Gunners pay a visit.

The match is scheduled to start at 19:30 and is the featured live broadcast of two Sky Sports fixtures slated for Wednesday night.

The Hammers suffered a 1-0 loss at their home ground to Everton this past Sunday, marking their third consecutive defeat across all competitions.

Given that both squads are anticipated to make rotations due to their European engagements, Arsenal’s more robust squad depth could play a pivotal role at the London Stadium.

Mikel Arteta’s side is riding a wave of momentum from a four-game unbeaten streak, showcasing their strength with a draw against Chelsea, and victories over Manchester City, Sevilla, and most recently, Sheffield United.

While they will likely give some of their star players a breather for Wednesday’s London derby, they have proven their capability by overcoming a full-strength Brentford in the previous round, positioning them well to challenge a West Ham side that is also expected to make changes.

Arsenal stands out as a strong candidate to secure a win within the regular 90 minutes, having maintained an undefeated record in their last eight clashes against the Hammers, out of which they won five.

A 2-1 scoreline in favor of Arsenal is a sensible prediction, especially considering that they have netted exactly two goals in four of their last six matchups with West Ham, securing a 2-1 victory on two occasions.

Although the Gunners are the favorites, the match is not expected to be entirely straightforward.

West Ham is poised to provide a stern test, but the prediction here is for an Arsenal victory with goals from both sides — an away win coupled with both teams scoring is a recommended bet.