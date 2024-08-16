Home - News - West Bromwich Albion vs Leeds Utd live streaming

West Bromwich Albion is set to host Leeds United at the Hawthorns this Saturday in the EFL Championship.

Both teams are coming into the match with unbeaten starts to their league campaigns from last week, with West Brom securing a victory and Leeds settling for a draw.

West Brom began their season on a high note, earning a 3-1 away win against Queens Park Rangers, highlighted by a hat-trick from Josh Maja.

The Baggies couldn’t maintain that momentum in the Carabao Cup, where they were narrowly defeated 2-1 by Fleetwood Town on Wednesday.

What TV Channel is the game on?

The match will be broadcast live on the new Sky Sports Football channel as 12:30PM as well as through the official club websites.

Leeds United kicked off their campaign with a thrilling 3-3 draw against Portsmouth.

The match saw some late drama, as Portsmouth took the lead with a stoppage-time penalty, only for Leeds’ substitute Brenden Aaronson to equalize just minutes later. Leeds also faced disappointment in the Carabao Cup, suffering a 3-0 home loss to Middlesbrough, with all three goals coming in the second half.

West Brom

West Brom will be looking to make a strong impression in their first home game of the season. They have had a good record against Leeds in recent Championship meetings and will aim to capitalize on their home advantage.

Grady Diangana has returned to full training and could be available for selection, while captain Jed Wallace will undergo a late fitness test.

Leeds Utd FC

Leeds has shown vulnerability in defense, conceding three goals in each of their two games so far.

They’ve also had trouble on the road in recent league matches, which could be a concern heading into this game.

Both teams will be eager to bounce back from their midweek Carabao Cup defeats. Considering West Brom’s home advantage and their recent success against Leeds, they are likely to edge out a narrow victory.