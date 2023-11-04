Home - News - West Bromwich Albion v Hull City live streaming, team news from WBA

West Brom has secured two victories during a streak of three matches without defeat. Their emphatic 2-0 victory in the Midlands derby against Coventry City on Monday night propelled the Baggies into fifth place.

They now prepare to host a match against Hull City, who currently sits in seventh place with an identical points total of 23.

Hull City, under the guidance of Head Coach Liam Rosenior, comes into the game with momentum from two consecutive wins.

Is there a live stream?

The match is scheduled to be broadcast at 3PM so there is no live stream of the the West Brom v Hull match.

Heading into Saturday’s match, both teams display remarkably similar statistics for the current season, having the same number of wins, draws, and losses. West Brom distinguishes themselves by a superior goal difference.

Hull City, as the visiting team with fewer goals scored and more conceded, are the underdogs with odds at at around 3/1.

City approach the match with confidence, having secured victories against Birmingham City and Preston North End without conceding a goal in either game.

West Brom boast a slightly more impressive defensive record with three consecutive clean sheets. Their home record this season is formidable, suffering only one loss in the Championship, and they haven’t let in a goal at the Hawthorns since September’s first weekend.

John Swift of West Brom stands out as the top scorer between the two teams, with six goals to his name.

He is listed at 3/1 to score at any time, which could be a tempting bet considering he has found the net in his last two appearances.