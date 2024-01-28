Home - News - West Brom v Wolves live streaming – where to watch online

Where to watch Sunday’s FA Cup kick off between West Bromwich Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and FA Cup streaming news.

Fierce local rivals West Bromwich Albion and Wolves renew hostilities for their first Black Country derby in almost three years this Sunday, with a place in the FA Cup fifth round up for grabs.

The hosts’ breezed past fifth-tier Aldershot Town 4-1 in the FA Cup third round, but things weren’t quite as straightforward for the visitors.

Wolves required a replay and then extra time to beat fellow Premier League side Brentford and set up a meeting with their local rivals.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match from West Brom is not televised on Sky Sports Football or the BBC Football channel in the United Kingdom today but is available on ITV. Kick off time for the match is 11:45AM from West Brom.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from West Bromwich Albion’s Hawthorns Stadium.

On paper, the Baggies’ will enter the contest as underdogs given they ply their trade in the Championship and come into this one off the back of a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Norwich City at Carrow Road last Saturday.

West Brom are a force to be reckoned with in the second-tier under Carlos Corberan and are vying for Premier League promotion via the playoff route.

Wolves are having a fine season themselves under Gary O’Neil in the Premier League, as they sit 11th in the English top-flight and are 13 points clear of relegation, with many forecasting a relegation scrap in their pre-season prediction following the departure of Julen Lopetegui.

They are undefeated in their past six matches across all competitions and secured a well-deserved point away from home against Brighton in their last outing, but their full attention will be on coming away with bragging rights this weekend.

