West Brom v Southampton: Updated TV and live stream information

West Bromwich Albion welcome Southampton to the Hawthorns for Friday night’s huge top-six clash, hoping to further solidify their grasp on a Championship playoff place.

The Saints’ will be chomping at the bit to return to the win column after their 25-game unbeaten run across all competitions since September came to a halt on Tuesday night as they went down 3-1 at Bristol City.

What TV channel is the match streaming?

The West Brom vs Southampton match is televised on Sky Sports Football in the United Kingdom this evening and is available to watch on the Sky Go application on mobile phones as well. Kick off time for the game is 8:00PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live service from West Bromwich Albion’s Hawthorns Stadium.

As a result of that midweek loss, Russell Martin’s side dropped out of the automatic promotion spots and now trail second-placed Leeds by two points, albeit having a game in hand.

The South coast club face a tricky task up against an in-form West Brom side on Friday night and they’ll do well to take a result back to St Marys.

The Baggies secured a fairly routine 2-0 victory on Tuesday night, as goals from Mikey Johnston and Andi Weimann were enough to keep a struggling Cardiff side at bay.

The Baggies are now unbeaten in four of their past five Championship games and have won all of their last five on home soil, which leaves them in pole position in the race for the bottom two play-off spots.

This should be a cracker of a game to kick off the weekend football action in England.

