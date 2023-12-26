Home - News - West Brom v Norwich live streaming

Where to watch the Boxing Day kick off between West Bromwich Albion and Norwich City, including information on the live TV broadcast schedule and streaming news.

West Bromwich Albion will square off against Norwich City at the Hawthorns on Boxing Day in a pivotal Championship matchup that could have a major impact in the race for playoff spots.

The Baggies’ were unable to respond to Morgan Rogers’ first-half strike on Saturday, falling to a 1-0 away defeat at the Riverside Stadium.

What TV channel is the game on?

This afternoon game from the Championship is not live streaming on Sky Sports Main Event or the Sky Sports Football channel in the United Kingdom due to broadcast restrictions imposed. Kick off time for the match is 3PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s Football in play service live from West Brom’s Hawthorns Stadium.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Carlos Corberan’s side are in the midst of a slump, having now failed to win four of their last five matches, losing three and picking up one draw so far in December.

With half of the Championship campaign done and dusted, the hosts’ remain in fifth position, with 36 points after 23 rounds of action, and a win on Boxing Day would only help solidify their place in the top six.

As for Norwich City, they aren’t too far behind in the chasing pack for the playoff spots, and are only three places, and two points below the Baggies’ in the Championship table, which underlines the competitive nature of the second-tier this season.

After a dismal autumn spell that saw the Canaries’ win just one in 10 Champions outings, the visitors’ season was teetering on the edge, with concerns about a potentially fatal slide down the league.

Since then, David Wagner’s side have taken 17 points from eight matches and sit eight in the table heading into Boxing Day, coming off the back a positive result as Sam McCallum and Borja Sainz got on the scoresheet to beat Huddersfield Town 2-0 last Saturday.