West Brom v Leicester live streaming

The lunchtime kick off sees West Bromwich Albion taking on league leaders Leicester City in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

West Brom, performing impressively, have secured victories in five out of their last six matches, with only two losses in their recent 13 games.

Their latest triumph, a 1-0 win against Cardiff City, was clinched by Jeremy Sarmiento with a sharp angled drive in the 50th minute.

The Foxes, despite maintaining their position at the top of the league, enters this weekend with a bit of uncertainty.

Their recent performance has been shaky, with two losses in their last four matches, including a draw against the struggling Sheffield Wednesday.

In a dramatic turn, Jeff Hendrick, coming on as a substitute, struck a sharp half-volley in the 93rd minute, snatching a 1-1 draw for Sheffield Wednesday.

Despite this setback, Enzo Maresca’s Leicester City, with only one victory from their last four games, still holds a slender lead at the top of the table.

West Brom, though considered underdogs with odds of 2/1, are confident about their chances in the upcoming match.

Their impressive home record this season, with six victories out of nine games at the Hawthorns, bolsters their optimism.

Under Carlos Corberan’s leadership, the Baggies have achieved five clean sheets in their last six home games.

Facing Leicester, who have been outscored by only one team this season, keeping a clean sheet is a challenging task, reflected in the odds of 3/1 for a home shutout this weekend.

Enzo Maresca’s team, known for their solid performance in away games, will be keen to bounce back and demonstrate their resilience.