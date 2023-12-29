Home - News - West Brom v Leeds live streaming – where to watch on tv, broadcast details

Where to watch the Friday evening kick off between West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United, including information on the live TV broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Fourth-place Leeds United will do battle with fifth-place West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns in a tasty Friday night showdown that could have huge ramifications in the Championship playoff race.

The Peacocks are currently eight points adrift off the automatic promotion places, while the Baggies’ are even further behind in fifth and are 14 points behind the second-placed Ipswich Town.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is live streaming on Sky Sports Main Event channel in the United Kingdom this Friday. You can also get live updates on Sky Sports News and Talksport. Kick off time for the match is a little later than normal at 8:15PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s Football in play service live from West Brom’s Hawthorns Stadium.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

The Yorkshire-based outfit had been on the rise recently after a slow start to the season, and looked a genuine top-two contender following a statement 4-0 thrashing of the Tractor Boys at Elland Road pre-Christmas.

The Championship’s unpredictability and intense competitiveness was nicely summed up when Daniel Farke’s side travelled to Deepdale on Boxing Day and lost 2-1 to a struggling Preston North End side in a fiery Championship encounter that was settled by a late Liam Miller wonderstrike.

Another major talking point from the game was undoubtedly Whites goalkeeper Illan Meslier’s red card for retaliation, and the Frenchman now looks set to serve a suspension, which won’t help the Whites’ cause here.

The Baggies, meanwhile, come into this clash on the back of a narrow 1-0 victory over Norwich City as Carlos Corberan’s side further strengthened their grip on a play-off spot.

As things stand, the hosts’ are three points ahead of Hull City with a far superior goal difference.