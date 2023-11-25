Home - News - West Brom v Ipswich live streaming from Hawthorns

The Saturday evening game in the Championship sees high flying Ipswich Town take on West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns in this 5.30PM kick off.

Ipswich Town, currently in second place, is tied with Leicester City at 39 points so there’s everything to play for as the Sky Sports cameras come to the Baggies.

What TV Channel is the game on?

This Saturday evening clash is broadcast live on Sky Sports Football channel in the United Kingdom. The kick off time is at 5.30PM from West Brom’s Hawthorns Stadium.

Alternatively you can use Bet365’s live in play service which will begin at the kick off time of 5.30PM.

The Tractor Boys have lost only one league game this season and lead the Championship in scoring with 36 goals.

They have an impressive run of 12 matches without defeat and hold the only unbeaten away record in the division.

West Brom, closely trailing, sits in seventh place, just outside the Play-Off spots due to goal difference.

They have experienced only two losses in their last 11 games and have suffered just one defeat at their home ground, The Hawthorns.

This should be an exhilarating watch between two of the better sides in the Championship.