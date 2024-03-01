Home - News - West Brom v Coventry on TV: Where to watch

Where to watch Friday’s match between West Bromwich Albion and Coventry City, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

West Bromwich Albion welcome Coventry City to the Hawthorns on Friday night, looking to build a seven-point cushion in the battle for a Championship playoff berth.

It is the time of the season when we start using cliches like “six-pointer.”

And this certainly feels like one, as only five points separate the Baggies in fifth place from the ninth-placed Sky Blues, a difference that could become as big as eight, or as small as two by the end of the game.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is televised on Sky Sports Main Event tonight. Kick off time for the game is 8:00PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from West Brom’s Hawthorns Stadium.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Carlos Corberan’s side played out a 1-1 draw away from home against Hull City last time out, but they will be eager to return to winning ways in their bid to cement their place in the Championship play-offs.

Coventry, on the other hand, are desperate to keep in touch with the top six.

The Sky Blues bounced back following a 3-0 home loss to Preston North End last weekend with a 5-0 cruise over non-league Maidstone United in the FA Cup fifth round on Monday.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.