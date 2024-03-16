Home - News - West Brom v Bristol City stream – Can I watch on TV today?

TV Channel and live streaming information to watch the West Bromwich Albion game with Bristol City this afternoon.

The Baggies have plenty to play for as they look to consolidate their position in the playoff places as they welcome Bristol City to the Hawthorns.

West Bromwich Albion are fifth in the league although are ten points adrift of the top four but have a five-point cushion over the teams behind them.

Under Carlos Corberan’s guidance, they have been unbeaten in their last five matches, highlighted by an impressive 4-1 comeback victory against Huddersfield away from home.

Their performance at the Hawthorns has been a key factor this season, with the Baggies amassing 39 points from 18 home games.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is not scheduled for live broadcast in the UK but you can watch outside the country on beIN Sports and Viaplay. You can also use Bet365 and their live in play service which will have live updates from the Hawthorns from the kick off.

Having won six out of their last seven league games at home, West Brom aims to extend this strong run when they face a struggling Bristol City.

Bristol City, managed by Liam Manning, currently find themselves in a mid-table position, nine points shy of the playoff spots and nine points above the relegation zone.

They recently broke a four-game losing streak, which included defeats to teams in the relegation battle, with a narrow 1-0 win over Swansea.

The Cherries’s form has been less than impressive, securing only 20 points from 18 away matches.

With little at stake for Bristol City and facing a challenging visit to the Hawthorns, it seems likely that West Brom will emerge as the comfortable victors, thereby solidifying their position in the playoff zone.

