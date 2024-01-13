Home - News - West Brom v Blackburn live streaming on TV – where to watch online

Where to watch the Saturday afternoon kick off between West Bromwich Albion and Blackburn Rovers, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

West Bromwich Albion will be desperate for a return to winning ways in the Championship when they host Blackburn Rovers at The Hawthorns on Saturday afternoon.

The Baggies’ have blown hot and cold of late, as they fell to a disappointing 1-0 away defeat against Swansea City on New Year’s Day. They produced a quick response, though, as they cruised to a 4-1 victory against non-league Aldershot 4-1 in the FA Cup third round last weekend.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is not televised on Sky Sports Football Channel or Sky Sports Main Event in the United Kingdom today due to the broadcast restrictions. Kick off time for the match is 3:00PM.

Carlos Corberan’s side look on track for the playoffs, currently sitting fifth in the Championship standings, three points clear of seventh-placed Hull City.

Blackburn Rovers, meanwhile, eased past League One side Cambridge United 5-2 at Ewood Park in their FA Cup third-round tie, but their league form remains a source of major concern, having lost six of their last eight league games.

The treacherous run of recent results has seen them tumble from the cusp of play-off mix down to 17th-place, while they could only secure a 1-1 draw against 24-th-placed Rotherham United in their last league outing, so relegation worries are rising for Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side.

