West Brom v Birmingham live stream – can I watch the game on TV?

How to watch this Midlands clash kick off between West Brom and Birmingham City, including news on the live TV broadcast schedule and streaming information.

West Bromwich Albion will look to further cement their place in the Championship playoff spots as they play host to Birmingham City at the Hawthorns on Saturday.

What channel is the game on?

The match is not televised on Sky Sports Football or BBC One in the United Kingdom, although you can get commentary from West Brom’s and Birmingham’s social media channels. Kick off time for the match is 3PM this afternoon.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from West Brom’s Hawthorns Stadium.

The Baggies’ suffered a devastating 2-0 defeat to Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers in the first Black Country Derby in over three years last weekend, crashing out of the FA Cup at the fourth round stage in the process.

The positive takeaway from Sunday’s setback was the fact that Albion more than matched their Premier League counterparts, and arguably created the better chances, but lacked a clinical edge in front of goal. Otherwise, things could have turned out very differently.

With that in mind, Carlos Corberan’s side went out and bought themselves some attacking firepower in the dying embers of the winter window, landing Northern Ireland international striker Callum Marshall from West Ham United on a short-term loan deal.

With automatic promotion hopefuls Leeds United 12 points clear in fourth-place in the Championship table, West Brom’s aim for the rest of the campaign will be to keep the top-six hunting pack at bay.

Birmingham, meanwhile, are only looking to put some more breathing space between themselves and the drop zone.

Although they were put to the sword 3-0 by Championship pacesetters Leicester City in the FA Cup fourth round, the visitors’ look to have turned a corner under Tony Mowbray after managerial failure Wayne Rooney left them in shambles, and defeated Stoke City 2-1 in their most recent second-tier outing.

