Home - News - West Brom v Aldershot live streaming – where to watch on TV

Where to watch the FA Cup kick off between West Bromwich Albion and National League side Aldershot FC, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and FA Cup streaming news.

An intriguing FA Cup third-round match is set to take place at The Hawthorns, where West Bromwich Albion will play host to non league outfit Aldershot Town.

This match-up presents an exciting opportunity for Aldershot, a National League team, to measure their skills against the Championship’s high-performing West Brom.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match from West Bromwich Albion is not televised on either BBC Sport, ITV1 or Sky Sports Football channel in the United Kingdom today. Kick off time for the match is 2:00PM from The Hawthorns.

You can alternatively watch Bet365’s live TV service from West Brom’s Hawthorns Stadium.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Aldershot heads into this encounter with a boost of confidence, having secured a 3-2 victory over Woking in their recent league game.

The Baggies will be looking to bounce back after a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Swansea City in their last match.

Carlos Corberan has been effective in steering his West Brom team to impressive performances at home. With a record of eight wins and three draws, they are actively competing for a playoff spot.

Notably, West Brom has managed to keep a clean sheet in seven of these matches, demonstrating a solid defensive foundation.

This strong defensive record at home sets up West Brom for what could be a comfortable victory against National League team Aldershot.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.