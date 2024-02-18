Home - News - Welsh Open Final live streaming : Gary Wilson vs Martin O’Donnell on TV

Where to watch the Welsh Open snooker final live streaming, including how to watch and online TV channel.

Wilson, ranked 16th in the world, faces off against the 76th-ranked Martin O’Donnell, who is appearing in his first ranking final, for the chance to win the Ray Reardon Trophy.

With his higher ranking and more experience, Wilson is the clear favorite for Sunday’s best-of-17 match, with odds at 1/3 for his win, while O’Donnell stands at 12/5, hoping to cap off an extraordinary week in Wales with a triumph.

Wilson made an impressive start with a 104 break, narrowly missing a maximum break. He quickly overcame any disappointment by scoring a 147 break, the fifth of his career, in the next frame.

Where can I watch and what time does the match start?

The Welsh Open Final match begins at 1PM UK time and you can watch every frame using the BBC iPlayer.

Alternatively you can use Bet365’s live in play service which will show every frame from the Welsh Open Final live throughout the day via their website and mobile app.

Wilson is one victory away from his second ranking title in two months after a 6-4 win over Higgins, a Class of ’92 star, in a thrilling semi-final on Saturday.

An 82 break gave him a 3-0 lead over Higgins. Wilson then claimed the fourth frame for a commanding lead at the interval, with Higgins scoring only 10 points on his own and 14 in total.

Higgins scored 93 to make it 1-4, but Wilson countered with an 89 break. The match became tense after that.

In the sixth frame, Wilson’s 55 break was interrupted by a missed black, allowing Higgins to take the frame with a 69 break.

The pattern repeated in the next frame, with Wilson losing position and Higgins capitalizing with a counterattack.

Higgins’ 78 break brought the match to a close call, but Wilson sealed his victory with a composed 73 break in the following frame, concluding a safety exchange with an excellent red to the middle pocket.

The 38-year-old Wilson playfully acknowledged the intensity of the match, wiping his brow after securing his spot in the final.

