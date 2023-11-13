Home - News - Weakest Link returns with Eastenders special

A fresh season of The Weakest Link is set to premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with Romesh Ranganathan at the helm as host.

The launch date is set for Saturday, 18th November at 5:55 pm. The series promises a star-studded lineup for its 16 new episodes, featuring a mix of well-known personalities, all vying for a chance to win money for their favorite charities.

The show’s format remains true to its roots, where celebrities test their trivia knowledge and at the end of each round, the least knowledgeable contestant, dubbed ‘The Weakest Link,’ is eliminated.

The opening episode is an EastEnders special, promising high stakes and potentially embarrassing exits.

Alongside the standard episodes, viewers can look forward to special themed episodes, including a festive Christmas edition and a showcase of Olympic & Paralympic gold medalists.

The series, boasting both competitive gameplay and Romesh’s sharp humor, is a production by BBC Studios for BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Question: In expressions, according to the proverbial saying “a broth is spoiled if there’s too many…” what?

Answer given by Lorraine Stanley: Lips

Correct answer: Cooks.

Question: In animals, what term for a group of kittens born at the same time to one cat is also the word for rubbish discarded in a public place?

Answer given by Kellie Bright: Pass

Correct answer: Litter

Question: In food, what B is a type of long grain rice with a name that means fragrant in Hindi?

Answer given by Ross Boatman: Balsamic

Correct answer: Basmati