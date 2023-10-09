Home - News - Wayne Rooney Rangers Manager odds

Following the departure of Michael Beale from Ibrox after a tenure of just 10 months, several potential successors for the managerial role at Rangers are being discussed.

Names like Frank Lampard, Pascal Jansen, and Kjetil Knutsen have seen varying odds in the betting pools, with Muscat, who was initially a top contender, now having odds of 3/1.

Muscat recently led Yokohama F Marinos to victory in the J1 League. Although he had a brief stint as a player for Rangers, he was also considered as a replacement for Ange Postecoglou at Celtic earlier.

Celtic ultimately opted for a reunion with Brendan Rodgers.

Muscat, a former Australian footballer, managed Melbourne Victory for five seasons, clinching the A-League Championship title twice. He later took up the managerial role for Belgium’s Sint-Truiden but was let go after overseeing just 15 matches, with a record comprising two victories, five ties, and eight losses.

Recently, Wayne Rooney and John Eustace have emerged as notable contenders for the Rangers’ managerial position

. While Rooney is parting ways with Major League Soccer’s DC United, Eustace has been receiving acclaim for his impressive performance at Birmingham City.

Latest odds:

Philippe Clement 5/2

John Eustace 3/1

Kevin Muscat 3/1

Derek McInnes 8/1

Scott Parker 9/1

Oliver Glasner 12/1

Wayne Rooney 14/1

Steven Davis 16/1