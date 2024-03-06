Home - News - Watford v Swansea : TV channel, live stream news

How to watch the Watford FC versus Swansea City Championship match on TV, including information on the kick off time, TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

The EFL Championship resumes with a fresh round of matches, featuring a showdown between Watford and Swansea City at Vicarage Road on Wednesday.

Watford has struggled to secure a home victory in the league since early December and will be eager to break this streak in the midweek clash.

Their hopes for a playoff position suffered a setback last Saturday with a 1-0 loss against Millwall at the Den. This defeat adds to their recent struggles, having lost six of their last seven matches across all competitions, including a 3-0 defeat against Southampton in the FA Cup fourth round on February 6.

What TV channel is the game on?

This Wednesday night Championship match from the EFL will not be broadcast live in the UK due to broadcast restrictions on Sky Sports. Alternatively, live updates will be available on social media platforms and through Sky Sports Newsdesk.

The match is set to start at 7:45 PM from Vicarage Road Stadium in Watford.

Additionally, Bet365’s live in-play Championship service will provide live match updates from the stadium starting from kick-off time.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Despite their efforts to regain momentum, Watford has faced difficulties on their home ground, enduring a three-game losing streak and failing to secure a victory in their last seven matches since their 3-2 win over Norwich City in November.

Swansea City managed to distance themselves from the relegation zone in their previous outing with a 2-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers at the Swansea.com Stadium. This win followed a 2-1 triumph against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on February 24, marking the end of their two-game losing streak.

Currently positioned 15th in the Championship table with 42 points from 35 matches, Swansea trails Wednesday’s hosts Watford by two points and three places.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.