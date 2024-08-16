Home - News - Watford v Stoke City on TV – Watch Live Streaming from kick off

Neither Watford nor Stoke City were widely tipped as top contenders at the start of the Championship season, but both teams have begun the campaign on a high note, securing league victories and advancing in the EFL Cup.

As they prepare to face off in Hertfordshire this weekend, both sides will be brimming with confidence.

Watford kicked off their season with a gritty 3-2 win away at Millwall, followed by a dominant 5-0 thrashing of League Two’s MK Dons in the EFL Cup on Tuesday, showcasing their attacking prowess.

However, they will be wary of Stoke, who secured a 1-0 home win against Coventry last Saturday and continued their good form with a solid 2-0 victory over Carlisle United in the EFL Cup.

What TV Channel is the game on?

The match will be broadcast live on the new Sky Sports Football channel as 3:00PM as well as through the official club websites.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live football in play service from the kick off.

Stoke City FC

Stoke’s manager, Steven Schumacher, made eight changes for the cup match but is expected to revert to his strongest lineup for this weekend’s clash.

Watford have had the upper hand in recent encounters with Stoke, taking 13 points from their last six Championship meetings.

Watford FC

While Watford struggled with their home form last season, they are determined to make Vicarage Road a fortress this time around, and a win over Stoke would be a significant step in that direction.

Tom Cleverley, in his first managerial role, has made an impressive start, and he will be pleased with his team’s emphatic 5-0 EFL Cup win over MK Dons, which saw several fringe players step up and make a case for selection.

However, Cleverley will face a tougher challenge against a Stoke side that has strengthened over the summer and also boasts a perfect start to the season with two wins from two.

Stoke are looking to improve on last season’s 17th-place finish, but they haven’t won a league match at Watford since 2017, and they might find it difficult to break that streak this weekend.