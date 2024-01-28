Home - News - Watford v Southampton – Where to watch live streaming

Where to watch this Sunday afternoon kick off between Watford and Southampton FC, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and FA Cup streaming news.

Watford and Southampton lock horns in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon in an all-Championship affair.

The Saints’ have arguably been the hottest team in the English football league in recent months and have seemingly forgotten when they were last defeated, having strung together a terrific 21-match unbeaten run to move into third in the Championship.

That leaves them just a point behind second-placed Ipswich Town in the automatic qualification places.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match from Watford is televised on Viaplay Sports channel in Europe but not broadcast in the United Kingdom today. Kick off time for the match is 2PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Watford’s Vicarage Road Stadium.

The visitors’ last tasted defeat all the way back in September 2023, falling to a narrow 2-0 loss to Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium.

The south coast outfit advanced to the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 4-0 victory over Walsall and will put their club-record undefeated run on the line again this weekend when they travel to Vicarage Road.

Even if Watford’s aspirations are simply securing a play-off berth, and could only squeeze past National League side Chesterfield 2-1 in round three, Valerien Ismael’s side should still be confident going into the game.

The Hornets played out a 1-1 draw against Bristol City in their most recent league fixture, extending their unbeaten run to five games across all competitions.

