Watford v Southampton live streaming, TV channel, where to watch

Discover where to view the early Championship game between Watford v Southampton. This will provide information on the schedule for TV broadcasting and available streaming services.

Watford, currently on an upward trajectory, holds the 10th spot in the league, having lost only once in their last nine matches. This impressive run includes back-to-back victories against Norwich City and Hull City.

Their home performance has been strong, with five wins, three draws, and just two losses. This sets the stage for an intriguing match-up, considering Southampton’s impressive undefeated streak of 11 games, which started in September.

Adding to this, Southampton has secured five away wins during the 2023/24 season, suggesting a potentially competitive and engaging encounter.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is not live streaming on either Sky Sports or TnT Sports network in the UK due to the 3PM blackout rule.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s in play service.

Is there live commentary?

International viewers have the option to watch the match via the club’s streaming service, Saints Play, offering a live stream for a fee of £10.

The goals and highlights will be broadcast on ITV4 at 9PM on Saturday, followed by a repeat airing on the main ITV channel later that evening.

For those interested in listening to commentary, the club’s official channel, Saints Play, offers audio commentary services. An audio pass for a month is available at the price of £4.49.

Watford to upset Saints

Watford’s impressive form in Hertfordshire has been a crucial factor, where they have secured 10 out of a possible 12 points.

A notable example of their resilience was the recent comeback victory at home against Norwich City, where they overturned a two-goal deficit in the early stages of the match.

This was followed by a commendable 2-1 win away against Hull City, who are currently in sixth place.

With these performances, there is a growing confidence within the team that they can put an end to Southampton’s extensive unbeaten streak.