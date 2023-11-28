Home - News - Watford v Norwich City live streaming Tuesday

Watford host an in form Norwich side in this Tuesday night EFL clash in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Watford’s six-game unbeaten streak was halted by Championship leaders Leicester City, who secured a 2-0 win, aligning with a successful 6/5 betting tip for a Leicester victory with under 3.5 total goals.

Jamie Vardy, coming on as a second-half substitute, was pivotal, breaking the deadlock in the final 15 minutes and later securing the win with a penalty in stoppage time.

How can I watch the match on TV?

The match is broadcast on Sky Sports Football and Main Event channels in the UK. You will need a subscription to access the live stream.

Alternatively you can use Bet365’s live in play service which will begin at the kick off time of 8PM from Watford.

Watford FC

Watford’s goalkeeper, Daniel Bachmann, received his second yellow card for the foul on Vardy that led to the penalty and will be suspended for Tuesday’s match. Despite this setback, Watford is still expected to outperform a struggling Norwich team.

Norwich, on the other hand, managed a narrow 1-0 win over QPR, a team facing relegation threats. Norwich’s manager David Wagner acknowledged the team’s lackluster offensive performance in that match.

Wagner has managed to alleviate some of the pressure he was facing after securing consecutive victories. However, a potential loss at Vicarage Road could reignite criticism and scrutiny.

Watford’s recent form, characterized by only managing one shot on target against Leicester, doesn’t undermine their potential, especially considering that Norwich is not perceived to be as strong as Leicester.

Watford had an impressive 5-0 victory against Rotherham in their last home game at Vicarage Road.

While a repeat of such a dominant performance is not highly anticipated, a win for Watford in their next game is still considered likely, with odds of 11/10, making it a decent looking shout in this one.