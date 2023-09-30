Watford v Middlesbrough live stream – how to watch EFL on TV

Middlesbrough will look to climb up the table as they visit London to face Watford today.

After their recent loss to Leeds United, Watford is aiming to capitalize on their home turf as they meet Middlesbrough at Vicarage Road this Saturday afternoon.

The Hornets showed impressive defensive qualities in the first half at Elland Road, holding Leeds United at bay.

Watford ultimately succumbed to three goals in the second half. Expectations are high for their upcoming clash with Middlesbrough.

Middlesbrough, on the other hand, narrowly surpassed Bradford City, securing a spot in the subsequent round of the Carabao Cup.

They also celebrated a tight 2-1 victory over a struggling Southampton FC in the EFL Championship last weekend, breaking their winless streak.

What TV Channel can I watch the game?

While the match won’t be televised in the UK, enthusiasts can catch all the action on Hornets Hive Live and Boro Live.

Alternatively, you can also us Bet365 and their live TV service:

Fans eager to catch the Watford vs. Middlesbrough match can avail of free live streaming options online.

Several apps also offer live streaming services for the Watford vs. Middlesbrough game, ensuring viewers don’t miss out on any action.

Details from Vicarage Road

Date: Saturday 30th September 2023

Kick-off: 3:00 PM UK time

Competition: EFL Championship 2023/24 season

Today’s Boro match is also available for live stream, with platforms like MFC providing dedicated streaming and real-time score updates.

For those who enjoy listening to the games, BBC Sport offers live commentary for Middlesbrough matches, providing an engaging auditory experience.

Watford FC Recent Form

Leeds United FC (L)

West Bromwich Albion (D)

Birmingham City (W)

Coventry City FC (D)

Blackburn Rovers (L)

Middlesbrough FC Recent Form

Bradford City FC (W)

Southampton FC (W)

Sheffield Wednesday (D)

Blackburn Rovers (L)

Queens Park Rangers (L)