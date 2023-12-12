Home - News - Watford v Ipswich live streaming, TV channel, how to watch

Where to watch the Tuesday night championship game between Watford and Ipswich Town, including information on the TV broadcast schedule and stream news.

First place in the Championship table is up for the taking on Tuesday night, as promotion-chasing Ipswich Town make the trip to face a rejuvenated Watford side at Selhurst Park.

Kieran McKenna got one over on former colleague Michael Carrick as Ipswich passed their Teesside test with flying colours on the weekend, beating Middlesbrough 2-0 at the Riverside, maintaining their lead on the chasing pack outside of the automatic promotion places.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is live streaming via the Sky Sports Arena channel in the UK, as TnT does not have the Championship broadcast rights.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s in play service.

As for the Hornets, after an underwhelming mid-table finish last season under a number of managers, Watford have revived their fortunes under Valerien Ismael’s tutelage, and have built their current run of one defeat in 10 games, putting them within two points of the play-off positions.

The Hornets looked set to heading for a defeat after Che Adams had fired the visitors’ into a 56th minute lead, but summer recruit Rhys Healey emerged as Watford’s scoring hero after his first goal for the club salvaged a late – but fully deserved – 1-1 draw against Southampton last time out.

Ipswich eye top spot

The Tractor Boys are just a point behind league leaders Leicester City, who will not play Millwall until the next day, Wednesday.

That means a victory for Kieran McKenna’s men would see them take hold of first place — at least temporarily.