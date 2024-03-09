Home - News - Watford v Coventry : where to watch live streaming on tv

On Saturday, Vicarage Road will host an EFL Championship clash between Watford and Coventry City.

Watford recently drew 1-1 against Swansea City at home, with Ryan Porteous leveling the game in the 57th minute after Ryan Andrews’ 18th-minute own goal put the Swans ahead.

Coventry City, on the other hand, enjoyed a convincing 5-0 victory over Rotherham United at home, with Ellis Simms netting a first-half hat-trick and Joel Latibeaudiere and Fabio Tavares also finding the net.

What TV channel is the game on?

This match is not scheduled to be broadcast live in the UK. The match is set to start at 3:00 PM from Vicarage Road in Watford.

Alternatively, you can also use Bet365’s EFL live service will provide live match updates from Watford starting from kick-off time.

This win propelled the Sky Blues to eighth place in the table with 54 points from 36 games, while Watford sits in 13th place with 45 points from the same number of matches.

Watford’s recent struggles have raised concerns for manager Valerien Ismael, as the team finds themselves closer to the relegation zone than the playoff spots.

Coventry City’s midweek victory has brought them within three points of the top six, keeping their hopes of promotion alive.

Given their history of drawn matches, including five out of the last eight encounters this could end up in another stalemate.

