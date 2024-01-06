Home - News - Watford v Chesterfield on TV – where to watch live streaming

Where to watch the kick off Championship side Watford FC and Chesterfield, including information on the TV broadcast schedule and live FA Cup streaming news.

Championship Watford play host to National League side Chesterfield at Vicarage Road in the FA Cup third round on Saturday afternoon.

The Hornets will begin their FA Cup campaign on the heels of back-to-back draws in the second-tier.

Watford drew 1-1 with Stoke City in their final game of last year before kicking off 2024 with a 3-3 thriller against Plymouth Argyle in awful weather conditions at Home Park.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match from Watford is not televised on either BBC Sport, ITV1 or Sky Sports Football channel in the United Kingdom today due to broadcast rules. Kick off time for the match is 3:00PM.

You can alternatively watch Bet365’s live TV service from Watford’s Vicarage Road Stadium.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

The point meant Watford are still very much in the fray for a playoff spot by the end of the season, currently sitting 10th in the Championship table, just four points adrift of the top six.

Chesterfield, on the other hand, are flying in the fifth tier of English football as they sit at the summit of the National League, and have lost just three of their 25 league games so far this season.

The non league side come into this clash with their tails up, having won seven of their last eight games, including a 3-2 win over Solihull Moors last time out.

The visitors’ have already pulled up some upsets in the FA Cup this season, beating League One sides Portsmouth and Leyton Orient en route to the third round.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.