Watford FC v Leicester City stream – where to watch live

Available ways to view the English Championship game between Watford FC and Leicester City, encompassing live TV broadcast timings and details about online streaming platforms.

Leicester City will be looking to further extend their sizable 11-point lead at the top of the Championship table when they travel to Vicarage Road to take on Watford on Saturday afternoon.

The Foxes look well on their way to being promoted back to the Premier League as Championship winners after being relegated at the end of last season, and they are coming into this clash on the back of three straight wins, including a 5-0 demolition of Stoke City last weekend.

What TV channel is the game on?

Due to the 3PM blackout regulation in the UK, which restricts broadcasting during this period, today’s game will not be shown on Sky Sports. The match is scheduled to start at 3:00PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Watford’s Vicarage Road Stadium.

Although Enzo Maresca’s troops still have a lot of work to do if they want to beat Reading’s 106-point all-time record, it would be a huge surprise if they don’t lift the second-tier title from this point onwards.

Watford are just four points adrift of the top six and have been defeated just four times in their past 20 Championship games.

Their lack of victories of late has been Valerien Ismael’s side’s detriment in recent times, despite putting on some impressive displays.

The Hornets have only prevailed in one of their last seven league games, which has cost them dearly as they now sit in 11th place and desperately need points to maintain their aspirations of promotion rather than securing a play-off berth and holding onto it.

